Balochistan home minister says threats to judges hamper terror convictions

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango said on Friday that terrorists threaten judges after being convicted, resulting in the province’s low conviction rate in terrorism-related cases.

Speaking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Lango said terrorists target security forces, civilians and public installations, and act on the directives of their “foreign masters.”

“Terrorists have no religion or nationality. They kill innocent people and continue to target security personnel, civilians and state institutions,” he said.

Referring to recent attacks, the home minister said terrorists had targeted a passenger bus, resulting in the deaths of women, and were now also targeting members of the judiciary.

“Judges and their family members face serious threats from terrorists,” Lango said, adding that the provincial government is taking additional measures to strengthen security for judges.

The minister acknowledged that the conviction rate in terrorism cases in Balochistan remains critically low, saying judges often face threats after handing down convictions.

Mastung: Sessions Judge, gunman killed in attack, another judge injured

“Legislation is being introduced to enhance the protection of judges and strengthen the legal framework to combat terrorism,” he said.

Lango said several high-level meetings had been held following the recent attack, and the security arrangements for judges were being reviewed. He added that Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had convened an important meeting on Friday to assess the security situation.

The remarks came a day after unidentified armed men attacked a vehicle carrying members of the judiciary near Wali Khan Bypass. Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his security guard were killed, while Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari was injured, according to police.

SHO Mastung police station said the judges were travelling from Quetta to Mastung when they came under attack.

The Balochistan government condemned the attack and ordered decisive action against those responsible.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the attack on the judiciary was a planned act of terrorism.

“Terrorists deliberately targeted the judiciary. Two judges were attacked, and one embraced martyrdom,” Rind said, adding that attacks on judges and law enforcement personnel were a failed attempt to challenge the writ of the state.