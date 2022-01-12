ATC sentences four to death in Lahore’s Johar Town blast case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday sentenced four suspects to death on nine counts each in Lahore’s Johar Town blast case, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the verdict which was reserved earlier on completion of arguments by parties.

The four accused Peter Paul, Eid Gul Khan, Zia Ullah and Sajjad were awarded death sentences while the fifth accused, Ayesha Gul, was awarded the five-year jail term and the fine.

In June 2021, the powerful blast in Lahore’s Johar Town had killed three people and left 24 others injured. Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion.

The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.

On July 4, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that India was behind the Johar Town blast in Lahore.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser had said the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.

“The mastermind of the Johar Town blast belongs to RAW,” the NSA had said adding that India is involved in terrorist acts against the country.

