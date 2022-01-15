ATC sentences two to 14-year jail term in explosives case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi has awarded 14-year imprisonment to two convicts in explosives’ possession case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ATC judge pronounced 14-year jail term each to two convicts in explosives’ possession case. The convicts include Noman and Pervaiz.

The state prosecutor Iqbal Meo told the media that the prosecution had successfully proved its allegations against the suspects. A case had been lodged against the suspects at Ferozabad police station, he added.

Iqbal Meo said that hand grenades have been recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Earlier on January 12, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had sentenced four suspects to death on nine counts each in Lahore’s Johar Town blast case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had announced the verdict which was reserved earlier on completion of arguments by parties.

Four accused Peter Paul, Eid Gul Khan, Zia Ullah and Sajjad had been awarded death sentences while the fifth accused, Ayesha Gul, was awarded the five-year jail term and the fine.

In June 2021, the powerful blast in Lahore’s Johar Town had killed three people and left 24 others injured. Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion.

