ATC to decide on Imran Khan’s exemption plea at 3.30pm

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) will decide on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s exemption plea in a terrorism case registered in police station Sangjani at 3:30 pm, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the ATC heard the terrorism case registered in police station Sangjani against the PTI chief Imran Khan.

The judge said that the court will announce the verdict at 3:30 pm and if the PTI chairman Imran Khan did not appear before the court till 3:30 pm, the court will announce the verdict.

He asked the PTI chief Imran Khan’s counsel if the exemption plea is accepted then is it guaranteed that he will appear before the court on the next hearing.

The judge remarked that the court has not summoned Imran Khan he is filing the bail plea himself.

The PTI chairman Imran Khan planned to get killed at the judicial complex hearing, he wanted to appear before the court today but the situation was not suitable.

He further added that whenever Khan appears before the court, thousands of people join him which results in more cases against him.

The prosecutor urged the court to reject the exemption plea because the accused has to appear before the court if he wants to extend his bail plea.

The ATC judge remarked that Lahore High Court (LHC) is 400 km away from Islamabad, how will he appear before the court?

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

