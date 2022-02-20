Athar Mateen: Another CCTV footage of journalist’s killing emerges

KARACHI: Another CCTV footage showing events after journalist Athar Mateen was shot dead in Karachi while foiling robbery bid has emerged, showing passers-by trying to shift him to hospital on their own, ARY NEWS reported.

The video shows the deceased journalist lying in his vehicle with people being heard saying: “Someone should call the police and ambulance. He is alive take him to hospital.”

The video shows citizens helping the deceased journalist on their own, removing him from the driving seat and later shifting him to the hospital in his own car.

The firing from the muggers could also be heard in the backdrop of the entire video as they flee from the spot while leaving behind their vehicle.

unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

