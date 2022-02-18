Athar Mateen killing: AIG Karachi forms investigation team

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday formed an investigation team to probe the killing of journalist Athar Mateen in Nazimabad while foiling a mugging bid, ARY NEWS reported.

The investigation committee would be led by DIG West and would include SSP Special Investigation, and SSP Central.

According to a spokesman for Karachi police, the suspects involved in the killing would be arrested soon. “Media’s role is key for probe in the matter and police and media should work together to eliminate the menace of street crimes,” he said.

The spokesman further said that measures were taken to increase policemen at the level of police stations to address these crimes besides strict action would be taken against underperforming SHOs.

“Any delay in registration of FIRs in police stations will be dealt in a strict manner,” the Karachi police official said.

Earlier in the day, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

Read More: ATHAR MATEEN KILLING: CCTV FOOTAGE SHOWS ALLEGED MURDERERS

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

Comments