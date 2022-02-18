Athar Mateen murder: Karachi police arrest motorcycle owner

KARACHI: The specialised unit of the Karachi police department has arrested the owner of the motorcycle used by armed robbers for an investigation into senior journalist Athar Mateen murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The owner of the motorcycle used by the killers of Athar Mateen was arrested by Karachi police officials during a raid conducted at Akram Colony near Hub Chowki. The arrested man was identified as Jahangir.

The accused Jahangir has been shifted for interrogation by the police team. Later, more raids were conducted by Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) near Hub Chowki.

After tracing the footprints of the suspects, police reached a motorcycle showroom near Hub Chowki. The police investigators started seizing records of motorcycles sold by the showroom.

Police said that the statement of the arrested man will help to further proceed with the murder case. Sources told ARY News that several motorcycles were registered with the name of the arrested suspect, Jahangir.

Moreover, Karachi police initiated using geofencing technology. Police said that the footage from the CCTV cameras were also collected from a certain area to ascertain routes used by the murderers to flee from the crime scene.

Athar Mateen murder

Earlier in the day, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Athar Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

