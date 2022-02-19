Athar Mateen: We want justice for Karachi, says brother Tariq Mateen

KARACHI: Tariq Mateen, brother of journalist Athar Mateen who was shot dead a day before while resisting a robbery bid, said that they want justice for Karachi, a city that has seen multiple deaths in street crime incidents, ARY NEWS reported.

While talking before the final rites of his brother, Tariq Mateen said that justice now would not be served even if authorities arrest the killers of Athar Mateen.

“We now want justice for Karachi which saw Athar Mateen being shot dead in the afternoon and a security guard being gunned down in the night while foiling robbery bids in a day,” he said and added, “this now needs to end.”

He said that they have to bury lawlessness and incompetent governance rather than being forced to bury their children. “We are only demanding the right to a peaceful life for our children,” Tariq Mateen said.

The funeral prayers of journalist Athar Mateen, who was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, was offered on Saturday afternoon.

Mateen’s funeral prayers were held at Clifton’s Al-Siddiqui mosque at 2pm. He will be laid to rest at the Yaseenabad graveyard.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the journalist’s family members, and leaders of various political parties attended the funeral.

Mateen, who was working with a private news channel as senior producer, was shot dead near the Five Star Chowrangi in the port city’s North Nazimabad for thwarting a robbery Friday.

The police said that journalist Athar tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar Mateen was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said.

