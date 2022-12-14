Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding date finalized: All the deets to know

2023 seems to be a packed year for Bollywood weddings, as yet another couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have finalized the January date to exchange vows.

It’s finally the wedding bells for the IT couple, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who are not many days away from being called husband and wife, and if the buzz is true, the lovebirds will be tying the knot in the last week of January.

Quoting a source close to the Indian cricketer, a media outlet exclusively reported that Shetty and Rahul will be having their wedding events from 21st to the 23rd of January, next year.

According to the details, the big fat South Indian wedding will be attended by close family and friends in addition to dignitaries from all walks of life and the invites will be sent out to the guests by the end of this month for them to block the dates.

Moreover, the affair would be a typical South-Indian wedding with all the traditions and rituals in place and reportedly, the wedding functions would include Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet before the final ceremony, all planned across the three days.

With just a few days to go before D-day, the preps for the lavish affair are reported to be in full swing and even the wedding trousseaus for the bride and groom-to-be are finalized.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry at Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse

On the career front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, while KL Rahul is currently playing as vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team, and is also the skipper of IPL team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

