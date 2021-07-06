Atiqa Odho comes to Bushra Ansari’s rescue amid ageist trolling

Veteran actor Atiqa Odho has come out in support of fellow actor Bushra Ansari who was targeted by ageist trolls criticizing her for dancing in a viral video earlier this week.

A day after Ansari put the trolls in place on her personal Instagram account with a lengthy post, Odho also took to her own Instagram to lash out against online bullies, saying that she stands by Ansari.

“She (Ansari) is a legend of our country and has served us well. No one has the right to tell her how to live or behave. She is not a criminal so stop treating her as if she’s broken any laws,” wrote Odho, further adding that bringing joy to people is a service, not a crime.

Odho went on to say that those who disrespect elders online mirror their “poor upbringing” and that Ansari was an inspiration for her fellow stars thanks to her “talent, grace and charm.”

“Faceless and nameless people should be ashamed of themselves for attacking an icon of our industry in such a pathetic manner. Grow up! Carry on smiling Bushra Ansari, we are with you as always,” she concluded.

BUSHRA ANSARI SLAMS CRITICISM ON VIRAL DANCE VIDEO

Posted earlier on Monday, Ansari’s own lengthy caption read, “I don’t understand why young kids feel insecure about older people… if this is the only flaw, being old, please change your thinking or treat your parents the same way.”

“I am not answerable to any faceless troller because they never leave anyone even after wearing hijab… so stop hurting people it’s also not allowed in Islam,” Ansari added.