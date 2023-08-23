Atta Tarar criticises SC, alleges ‘law being neglected for ladlas’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar has criticised the Supreme Court (SC) and alleged that ‘law and Constitution are being violated to protect ladlas (favourite ones), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He detailed that there is an arrangement for every case in accordance with the law. “Every convict has an option to appeal against the verdict. In a sequential manner, the appeal is being heard by the sessions court and later it would be heard by the high court and then the top court.”

Tarar alleged that some accused have been granted the status of ‘ladlas’ [favourite ones] and ‘the law and constitution are being neglected for them. The legal arrangement for the hearing of cases is being changed for specific people. Panama case was the best example.”

Regarding the Toshakhana case, the PML-N leader said they have undeniable evidence of ‘the theft of the state gifts. A business was started by the previous ruler by selling the gifts of the friendly countries. The actual matter is selling the state gifts in an illegal way and corruption of millions of rupees.”

The reaction of the PML-N leader came after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman approached the Supreme Court against Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

A petition has been filed on behalf of the PTI Chairman by Latif Khosa in the apex court under Article 186-A today.

“My cases should be transferred to the Lahore or Peshawar high courts from the Islamabad High Court (IHC),” the petitioner pleaded.

Petitioner also sought to restrain IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq from hearing the cases against him.

In another development today, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the Supreme Court would wait for the Islamabad High Court’s order on the PTI chairman’s appeal against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case before “interfering” in the matter.

A three-member SC bench, comprising CJP Bandial, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, took up a petition filed by the former prime minister challenging the IHC’s order of remanding the Toshakhana case to Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Humayun Dilawar who convicted the PTI chairman.

The CJP further remarked, “We will not interfere in the Toshakhana case today … we will look at the IHC hearing tomorrow and then resume the proceedings.”

Later, the hearing was adjourned until tomorrow at 2pm.