Atta Tarar’s prediction regarding Shahzad Akbar proved true

ISLAMABAD: The prediction made by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar regarding former Prime Minister’s adviser Shahzad Akbar has proved true.

Last week, the PML-N leader Atta Tarar had predicted the departure of Shahzad Akbar as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on accountability and interior while talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour.

Tarar claimed that Shahzad Akbar was currently standing at the exit door as PM Imran Khan chose another person to be appointed as his adviser on accountability.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar stepped down from his post.

Taking to the microblogging platform Twitter, he announced that he has resigned as the PM’s aide.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto,” he said.

“I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity.”

In Dec 2019, Shahzad Akbar had been appointed advisor to the PM on accountability and interior affairs.

