Did Crunchyroll just crown Attack on Titan as the KING of anime?

Attack on Titan, the revolutionary anime that has captivated audiences for over a decade, is set to receive its most significant accolade yet: the first-ever Global Impact Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

This newly introduced honour marks a pivotal moment not only for the beloved series but also for the wider anime industry, celebrating Attack on Titan’s colossal influence on global pop culture.

Since its debut in 2013, Attack on Titan has redefined the shōnen genre, blending complex themes, relentless action, and a gripping narrative that has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

By the time it reached its stunning conclusion in 2023, the series had become a cultural juggernaut, praised by critics and adored by fans worldwide.

Crunchyroll, the leading anime streaming platform in America, has played a significant role in the show’s international success.

The platform gave fans across the globe easy access to Attack on Titan, while the series in turn helped drive record subscriptions and engagement.

It’s a symbiotic relationship that underlines why Crunchyroll has chosen Attack on Titan as the recipient of its inaugural Global Impact Award.

This recognition is not merely a reflection of viewership statistics, but a celebration of Attack on Titan’s broader cultural resonance.

The anime has sparked countless discussions, fan theories, and has inspired everything from video games to feature-length films.

It has even surpassed mainstream Western icons in popularity among Gen Z, according to a recent study, ranking ahead of stars like Pedro Pascal and LeBron James.

Though the series may have concluded, its legacy continues to shape the anime landscape. As fans look to the future, all eyes are now on titles like Solo Leveling, which appears poised to follow in Attack on Titan’s footsteps, already breaking records on Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan’s Global Impact Award is not just a milestone—it’s a testament to its status as a modern classic.