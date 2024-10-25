Attaullah Tarar reacts to attack on prisoner vans to free PTI activists

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, asserted that the accused involved in the attack on a prisoner van transporting PTI activists will face strict punishment, ARY News reported on Friday.

Reacting to the attack on the prisoner van, Tarar stated that the attempt to free the arrested PTI activists – who were on their way to District Jail Attock – was a well-thought plan by the attackers.

The Information Minister disclosed that security officials successfully apprehended all 19 prisoners, including four attackers—one of whom is the son of a PTI MPA.

Additionally, two vehicles and weapons were also seized from the possession of the arrested individuals, while the police are still searching for the other accused involved in the attack.

The minister called the response of PTI’s politicians on the attack as ‘ridiculous’, as the CCTV footage of Toll plaza is evident to the attack. “This attack will be made as a test case, and the accused will be given exemplary punishment,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that some unidentified gunmen attacked jail vans on Sangjani Toll Plaza, freeing multiple prisoners belonging to the PTI facing terrorism charges.

According to details, the attackers also shattered windows of two vans carrying around 100 prisoners mostly from Attock Jail, the police confirmed.

The law enforcers added that several high-profile PTI prisoners, who managed to escape, were taken into custody later.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that 18 to 20 assailants including an Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA’s son attacked three prisoner vans carrying 82 incarcerated persons.