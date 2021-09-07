Attempt to free grounded ship underway at Karachi beach during high tide

KARACHI: Another attempt to extricate the stuck ill-fated cargo ship (MV) Heng Tong 77 is underway on Tuesday’s high tide at the Seaview beach with three strong tugging ropes fastened to pull it back into waters that have so far achieved 100-meter distance, ARY News reported.

The new attempt today after the last one in late August failed, is being carried out with the help of an expert salvage master, two crane barges and two tugs.

The salvage team says so far the vessel has been moved 100 meters in the direction of the sea and the further attempt is underway during the midday hightide.

In the previous attempt, the failure was due to the inexperienced teams and frail and old pull ropes after which the new team, now in charge, was hired.

The maritime affairs ministry and Karachi Port Trust have ordered inquiry reports on why the previous salvaging endeavours were failed wherein the ship owner was asked to furnish steps he took for the extrication.

New attempt to salvage grounded cargo vessel on Seaview planned on Sep 7

Late last month, the salvage operation of a cargo vessel grounded at Karachi’s Seaview beach was put off to next month (Sep) after another rescue effort ended in failure.

In another effort to tug a stranded cargo vessel, three ropes tied with the ship were snapped after it was dragged by 12 to 15 meters. The vessel returned back to its previous position after iron and nylon ropes tied with it were snapped during the tugging effort.

The salvage operation of the ship has been deferred to the next month as the window of high tides in the sea has subsided with the waning moon, according to sources.