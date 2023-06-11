Attempt to smuggle fake cigarettes foiled

MUZAFFARABAD: The police on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of fake cigarettes through Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the police, while conducting an operation on a tip-off at Kohala, recovered almost 2.3 million packets of fake cigarettes from a truck coming to Pakistan.

Sources claimed that over 10 million tax was being evaded on the shipment of fake cigarettes, which was being smuggled from Muzaffarabad through trucks to Pakistan.

The Ministry of Health had tipped the Azad Kashmir Police about the smuggle attempt. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Following the registration of case, a four-member committee of Muzaffarabad police has been constituted to investigate the manufacture of fake cigarettes.