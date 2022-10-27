FBR seizes non-custom paid cigarettes in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday seized 42 cartons of non-custom paid cigarettes in Karachi.

The FBR team raided a godown located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and seized 42 cartons of cigarettes.

The recovered cigarettes are worth Rs420,000, the FBR raiding team said. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier on January 5, last year, in an ongoing crackdown against organised smuggling, the Sindh Rangers had foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of contraband goods worth millions of rupees.

According to the paramilitary force spokesman, the Rangers carried out a raid at the Sindh-Balochistan border and recovered a huge cache of non-custom paid items.

The truck carrying non-custom paid items was heading to Lahore from Quetta. The truck was loaded with smuggled Betel Nuts, Tyres, cigarettes, Automotive engines, bicycle and motorcycle chains, mixed scrap and other miscellaneous goods worth approximately Rs7.5 million.

The recovered items were handed over to customs officials.

