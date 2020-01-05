Rangers seize large quantity of smuggled goods in Jacobabad

KARACHI: In an ongoing crackdown against organised smuggling, the Sindh Rangers foiled another attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of contraband goods worth millions of rupees, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the paramilitary force spokesman, the Rangers carried out a raid at the Sindh-Balochistan border and recovered a huge cache of non-custom paid items.

The truck carrying non-custom paid items was heading to Lahore from Quetta. The truck was loaded with smuggled Betel Nuts, Tyres, cigarettes, Automotive engines, bicycle and motorcycle chains, mixed scrap and other miscellaneous goods worth approximately Rs7.5 million.

The recovered items were handed over to customs officials.

Earlier, on January 2, Rangers recovered huge cache of smuggled betel nuts and drugs during a raid carried out at Sindh-Balochistan border.

According to the paramilitary force spokesman, they carried out a raid at the Sindh-Balochistan border and recovered a huge cache of non-custom paid betel nuts and drugs.

The recovered items worth just over Rs 22 million. The law enforcing authority personnel also arrested the accused involved in the smuggling bid and handed them over along with the recovered items to the Customs authorities.

