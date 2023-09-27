Attendant girl allegedly raped by ward boy at Shikarpur hospital

SHIKARPUR: In a shocking incident, an attendant girl was allegedly raped by a ward boy at civil hospital Shikarpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the girl registered FIR against the ward boy stating that she came with her ailing mother to the hospital two days ago and the ward boy raped her late-night.

The police officials stated that the ward boy was arrested and further investigation is underway.

Whereas the MS of Civil Hospital Shikarpur said that details of the case would come forward after the medical report.

Earlier today, a 16-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by three men in Jhelum, Punjab.

As per details, three people abducted a brick-kiln worker girl, a resident of Kala Gujran, Jhelum, and threw her on the road after sexually molesting her.

The case of the rape has been registered on the complaint of the rape-victim girl, meanwhile, the initial medical report confirmed that the 16-year-old female was raped. The police further said that rapists would be arrested soon.

In July 2020, a Lahore girl had been ‘gang-raped’ by three men including her ‘friend’ with whom she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

The girl had registered a complaint at Millat Park police station in Lahore for being gang-raped by three men.