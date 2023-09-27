Punjab: 16-year-old girl gang-raped in Jhelum

JHELUM: A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by three men in Jhelum, Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting police.

As per details, three people abducted a brick-kiln worker girl, a resident of Kala Gujran, Jhelum, and threw her on the road after sexually molesting her.

The case of the rape has been registered on the complaint of the rape-victim girl, meanwhile, the initial medical report confirmed that the 16-year-old female was raped.

The police further said that rapists would be arrested soon.

In July 2020, a Lahore girl had been ‘gang-raped’ by three men including her ‘friend’ which whom she came into contact through the popular TikTok video-sharing app.

The girl had registered a complaint at Millat Park police station in Lahore for being gang-raped by three men.

In her police complaint, the girl stated that she befriended a boy, Shiraz, through the TikTok app 20 days ago and later she reached the Samanabad area after being called by him. She added that Shiraz asked her to sit in his car where two men were also sitting there.