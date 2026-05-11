ATTOCK: A brave citizen, Liaqat Ali, sacrificed his life while preventing a suicide attack near the Khushal Garh Railway Bridge in Attock, ARY News reported, citing security sources, on Monday.

According to security officials, the incident took place near the Mankur checkpost, where a suspected suicide bomber was attempting to move toward a populated area and a sensitive security installation.

The civilian, identified as Liaqat Ali, reportedly confronted and stopped the attacker before he could reach his target. During the encounter, the suicide bomber detonated himself in panic, resulting in the martyrdom of Liaqat Ali on the spot.

Security sources said the attacker intended to carry out a suicide blast at a sensitive checkpoint in the area, but the timely action of the courageous citizen prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

Officials further revealed that Liaqat Ali was a former employee of Pakistan Railways and was widely respected for his sense of duty and bravery.

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Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi paid tribute to the sacrifice of Liaqat Ali, describing him as a national hero whose courage and commitment protected innocent lives.

Hanif Abbasi expressed heartfelt condolences to the martyr’s family and said the entire nation was proud of Liaqat Ali’s bravery and patriotism. He also prayed for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The railway minister further stated that such courageous individuals who stand against terrorism would always be remembered with honor and respect. He also directed the relevant authorities to ensure full support and assistance for the family of the martyr.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies have intensified vigilance in the area following the incident, while investigations into the attempted attack are underway.