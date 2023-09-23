Attock jail trial: IHC to hear PTI chairman’s plea on Sept 25

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing former prime minister and PTI chairman’s bail plea challenging the law ministry’s decision to conduct the trial in the cipher case at Attock jail, ARY News reported.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The registrar’s office has issued the cause list for the next week.

The PTI chairman’s bail application is scheduled for hearing on Monday, which will be heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

On Sept. 12, the Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on a petition filed by PTI chairman challenging the law ministry’s decision to conduct the trial in the cipher case at Attock jail.

Cipher case

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI chief Imran Khan and vice chairman was booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cypher’.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.

The case was registered after Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister made startling revelations and claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

Azam Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since months, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.