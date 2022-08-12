Friday, August 12, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Attock man kills wife, mother-in-law over domestic dispute

test

Attock: A man in Punjab’s Attock killed his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute domestic on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Ikhlas area of Attock, where a man named Sadaqat Ali shot dead his wife and mother-in-law and fled away.

The man also shot dead his father-in-law few days back, the police said and added raids were underway for the arrest of the killer.

Read more: Man kills father, wife and daughter over domestic dispute in Kohat

Earlier, a man killed three members of his family in Kohat over a domestic dispute.

The dreadful incident took place in the ertshwhile FR Jawaki area where a man gunned down his father, wife and daughter, local police officials said.

The reason behind the multiple killings is said to be a domestic dispute. Getting information about the incident, the police along with the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the nearby medical facility.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.