Attock man kills wife, mother-in-law over domestic dispute

Attock: A man in Punjab’s Attock killed his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute domestic on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Ikhlas area of Attock, where a man named Sadaqat Ali shot dead his wife and mother-in-law and fled away.

The man also shot dead his father-in-law few days back, the police said and added raids were underway for the arrest of the killer.

Earlier, a man killed three members of his family in Kohat over a domestic dispute.

The dreadful incident took place in the ertshwhile FR Jawaki area where a man gunned down his father, wife and daughter, local police officials said.

The reason behind the multiple killings is said to be a domestic dispute. Getting information about the incident, the police along with the rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the nearby medical facility.

