Atufa: The viral girl who sells french fries in Karachi speaks up!

Atufa, a teenage girl who went viral for selling french fries to support her family, has spoken up about her ordeal and how she mustered up the courage to take matters in her own hands.

Atufa sells french fries at a makeshift stall in the busy area of Orangi Town. The girl appeared in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan‘ to share her story.

Atufa said she used to help her father with his work after coming home from school. She said her father lost his job after her mother fell ill.

The teenager added that it was difficult for them to pay house rent as they did not have food to eat. She said its owner used to embarrass them over it.

Atufa went on to say that they decided to tackle the situation to get out of the predicament. She added they used a deep fryer and use the money to buy the equipment for the stall.

She said the residents encouraged her for the initiative and a YouTuber also made her story viral.

The teenager said Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori met her and asked about the problems she faced. She added that he gave her money to open a shop and paid admission fees. He bore all expenses for her sister’s beautician course.

She plans on opening a small restaurant with a variety of dishes.

Atufa’s story is about hard work, determination and resilience. She is a living example of people making the best out of any predicament.