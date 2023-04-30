Audio leak of Saqib Nisar’s son: PTI probes issuance of ticket to Abuzar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched a probe into the issuance of a party ticket to a candidate Abuzar Chadhar after the leaked audio of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After the purported audio leak of Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib, PTI launched a probe into the issuance of a party ticket to Abuzar Chadhar in PP-137.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said that the allegation of bribery turns out to be false after the scrutiny. He requested the court to uncover the real faces behind the fake audio leak.

He demanded a thorough probe into handing over leaked audio conversations and videos to a specific media group. Chaudhry also demanded to expose the responsible persons involved in leaking the audio conversations and videos.

چھان کے بعد پیسے دینے کا الزام جھوٹ نکلا ہے ، عدالت سے درخواست ہے جعلی آڈیو جاری کرنے والے اصل چہرے بے نقاب کئے جائیں اور تحقیقات کی جائیں کہ ایک خاص میڈیا گروپ سے وابستہ صحافیوں کو ہی کیوں ایسی آڈیو ویڈیو جاری ہو رہی ہیں اور کون کر رہا ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/OdmaEDpE7X — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 30, 2023

Najam Saqib’s audio leak

Another alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket holder emerged online on Saturday.

In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.

In the leaked audio clip, the person believed to be Saqib Nisar’s son can purportedly be heard discussing the distribution of PTI tickets with party’s candidate from the PP-137 constituency.

In the audio, Najam Saqib can be heard asking the PTI candidate to meet his Baba (father) and say thanks to him, adding that his father will be back by 11:00.

سابق چیف جسٹس ثاقب نثار کے بیٹے اور پی ٹی آئی ٹکٹ ہولڈر ابوزر کی مبینہ آڈیو سامنے آگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/6hUxNB5lrv — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 29, 2023

In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp.

Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar.

Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up.

