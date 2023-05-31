Audio leaks commission seeks recusal of CJP from bench

ISLAMABAD: After the federal government, the audio leaks commission on Wednesday raised objections to the five-member bench hearing the plea against it, ARY News reported.

The bench — headed by CJP Bandial, comprising Justice Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed is hearing the case against audio leaks commission.

Earlier this month, the federal government had formed a three-member commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to investigate the leaked audios allegedly involving the judiciary and former chief justices and a judge, saying the conversations had raised apprehensions over the impartiality of judges.

The secretary of the audio leaks commission in his reply submitted to SC said it would not be appropriate for CJP-led bench to hear the case as one of the audio recordings allegedly pertains to the mother-in-law of the chief justice.

“The Supreme Court Rules, 1980 (the Rules’) require that notices, prior to filing of any petition, must be sent by the petitioner/petitioner’s counsel to the respondents informing about the filing of the petitions, but this was not done.”

The SC released its verdict without hearing the stance of the audio leaks commission, as its head Justice Qazi Faez Isa already made it clear that the proceedings should not be taken as of SJC.

Concluding his reply, the commission said it has “no interest in the matter other than to undertake the assignment given to it and to do so strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law. The Commission also assures that legal objections and concerns raised before it will be considered”.