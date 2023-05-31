Audio leaks: IHC bars NA body from proceedings against ex-CJP Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped Parliamentary Body probing the purported audio leaks from proceedings against the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar, ARY News reported.

The plea was taken up by IHC Justice Babar Sattar.

The former top judge was summoned by MNA Aslam Bhootani, who is the chairman of the committee constituted to investigate the alleged audio.

The IHC while barring proceedings against the former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar until June 19 issued notices to the respondents in the case.

Najam Saqib Nisar, the son of the former chief justice Saqib Nisar, on Tuesday, challenged the parliamentary probe of audio leaks in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“The Secretary National Assembly issued a notice on May 25 and summoned my father in person before the committee,” petition read.

Najam Saqib pleaded to the court to declare the committee as unlawful and suspend its operation. “The committee should be restrained from any action before decision on the petition,” he pleaded.

An alleged audio leak of the former CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib with a PTI ticket holder emerged online.

In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.

In the leaked audio clip, the person believed to be Saqib Nisar’s son can purportedly be heard discussing the distribution of PTI tickets with the party’s candidate from the PP-137 constituency.