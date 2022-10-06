Audio leaks issue to be investigated in a transparent manner: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and called him the “biggest fraudster and liar” in Pakistan’s history, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad flanked by Federal Ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal and SAPM Attaullah Tarar, the premier denied any involvement of the coalition government in the audio leaks controversy and added that audio leaks regarding cipher have exposed the “true face” of Imran Khan in front of the nation.

“Imran Khan is a fraudster… he is a fraud”, the premier repeatedly said, adding that the PTI chief lies “day and night”.

Speaking about Imran’s audio leaks related to cypher, the prime minister said that leaks had revealed Imran’s truth. He further said that PTI chairman played with national interests and could sacrifice country for his personal benefits.

“He can be heard saying that this was a game […] they can be heard saying that minutes of the meeting should be made according to their wishes,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

Shehbaz Sharif also revealed that the cabinet had decided to probe the audio leaks, adding that an investigation into them had already begun. “We will tell the nation [the findings] with complete transparency.”

‘Cypher can’t be decoded’

In response to a question, the premier said that the cipher — which Imran claims contains details of a foreign conspiracy — can’t be decoded by the government.

The PM also revealed that the federal cabinet had decided to probe the audio leaks and investigation into them had already begun.

While speaking on floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the government has spent Rs100bn for the relief and assistance of the flood-affected people.

“Under BISP, Rs60bn have been distributed among flood victims,” he said, adding that China has provided $90 million for the flood victims while other countries including the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Japan have also come forward to help flood affected people of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that federal and provincial governments as well as other institutions were strenuously working to extend relief to the flood victims.

