EU announced €30 million humanitarian aid for flood victims: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the European Union (EU) made the announcement of €30m humanitarian aid for the flood victims in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a Twitter message, “Grateful to European Union, particularly @vonderleyen, President of @EU_Commission for the announcement of €30 million in new EU humanitarian aid for Pakistan.”

“Gravity of food & health challenges can be met through deeper cooperation from the world,” he added.

Earlier, it emerged that Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) will jointly launch an up-scaled flash appeal in Geneva for $800 million on the basis of updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country.

According to details, a revised Flood Response Plan, prepared in close coordination between government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN), will be shared at the event. The plan focuses on providing necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman will attend the event in person in Geneva, whereas Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will participate virtually.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will represent the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The meeting will be attended by UN member states as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.

