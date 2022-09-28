‘Audio leaks prove PM House no longer a safe place’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib Wednesday said the audio leaks have proved that the Prime Minister House is no longer a safe place.

Speaking during ARY NEWS program, Off The Record, he said such recordings of discussions inside the PM House are alarming and creates an impact that the place is no longer secure to discuss high profile issues.

While responding to audio leak of Imran Khan, he said that they had been demanding from day one to probe the cypher. “Investigate the cypher to determine the elements behind the conspiracy,” he demanded.

Habib said that even the president has written a letter to the Supreme Court for probing the cypher issue. “It has now been proved that cypher was a reality and it was deliberately concealed from Imran Khan.”

He said Maryam Nawaz had claimed that cypher was prepared at foreign ministry, however, it has now been proved incorrect.

An alleged telephonic conversation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with PM House official has been leaked on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in govt affairs.

In an alleged audio tape, the govt official is talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif about importing a plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Read More: Maryam Nawaz admits it’s her voice in viral audio

During the conversation, the PM House official could be heard advising the premier to not import a plant from India as the step will harm the reputation of government.

“The problem is that that matter will first go to AC and then to the cabinet and importing machinery from India on the instructions of the Prime Minister won’t be easy as it

Comments