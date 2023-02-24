Audio leaks: PTI moves LHC for judicial commission

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday moved the Lahore High Court seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe audio leaks, ARY News reported.

PTI leader and former Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid filed a plea with the LHC through her lawyer Rana Mudasir. The interior ministry, defence ministry and others have been made respondents in the case.

The plea stated audio tapes of senior PTI leadership are being leaked which is a sheer violation of fundamental rights.

The LHC has been requested to form a judicial commission comprising senior judges to probe the audio leaks issue and pass orders to bar media from airing audio leaks of PTI leaders.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan penned a detailed letter to all judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the issue of audio and video leaks.

In a detailed letter, former prime minister Imran Khan has requested the SC to immediately hear the constitutional petition filed in October last year for hearing and steps should be taken for protection under Article 14.

In his letter, Imran Khan also put the eight most important questions before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges.

