Audio leaks: Rana Sanaullah directs committee to hasten probe

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has directed the high-level committee, constituted to oversee the investigation into the audio leaks from Prime Minister’s House (PMO), to complete the probe within two weeks under terms of reference, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the interior minister chaired the first meeting of high-level committee – constituted to oversee the investigation into the audio leaks from Prime Minister’s House (PMO).

The meeting was attended by Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary National Telecom, Secretary Information Technology (IT) and other officials.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah directed the high-level committee to complete the probe into audio leaks within two weeks under the terms of reference, which will be presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The committee will review the investigation into the cyber security breach in the Prime Minister’s House (PMO). It will also review the existing cyber security protocols for the PMO.

The high-level committee will formulate an action plan to make cyber security protocols foolproof. It will make recommendations regarding ensuring electronic security of government offices.

Read more: PTI seeks judicial probe into PM House audio leaks on resignations

Audio leak saga

Several audios of the incumbent government including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Imran Khan have been leaked on social media in a span of eight days.

The first audio was leaked last Saturday, which allegedly featured PM Shehbaz Sharif and a senior official, discussing PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz regarding the import of a power plant from India for her son-in-law.

Later on Sunday, two more audios were leaked on social media.

The first audio related to Imran Khan regarding the diplomatic cypher was leaked on September 28, while the second audio of Imran Khan with regard to the diplomatic cypher surfaced on September 30.

The National Security Committee (NSC) then approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks.

The meeting was attended by ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, national security adviser and senior officers.

Comments