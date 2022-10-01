PTI seeks judicial probe into PM House audio leaks on resignations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a judicial investigation into Prime Minister (PM) House audio leaks regarding the government strategy for accepting resignations of PTI lawmakers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PTI has submitted a transcript of the conversation that allegedly took place between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other PML-N leaders.

The party moved an application in the case which is being heard by the Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision declaring acceptance of PTI lawmakers’ resignations ‘unconstitutional’.

In the petition, the Tehreek-e-Insaf contended that in the recently surfaced audio leaks, PM Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers could be heard discussing a “heinous strategy to outplay the petitioner from the parliamentary politics in the most illegal and unlawful manner”.

The petition stated that the incumbent National Assembly (NA) speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and the NA secretary were involved in the “conspiracy”. The party claimed that the PM and the cabinet members with aid of NA Speaker violated their oath and utterly disregarded the constitution.

The PTI requested the apex court to constitute an inquiry commission to inquire from the prime minister and federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and all others including NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The petition requested to lodge criminal proceedings against the individuals for “hatching a criminal conspiracy, violating their oath and subverting of the Constitution”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key members of his party and family had become the centre of attention after several audio recordings from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) surfaced on social media.

In one of the many audio leaks, a conversation between the prime minister and other PML-N leaders about the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the lower house of parliament was surfaced.

