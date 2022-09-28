NSC approves constitution of high-level committee to probe audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday approved the constitution of a high-powered committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the audio leaks featuring candid conversations between key government figures, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in NSC session chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari. The meeting was attended by ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, national security adviser and senior officers.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting also decided to prepare a “Legal Framework” about cyber-security and directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to prepare legal framework.

During the meeting, the heads of intelligence agencies gave a detailed briefing about the security of important places including the PM House.

“The meeting was apprised of emergency steps being taken to ensure the security of important places and buildings including the PM House and Ministries so as to avoid any such situation in future,” it added.

The meeting was told that investigations about the audios circulating on social media were underway.

Furthermore, the participants agreed to review the security, safety and security of government communications keeping in mind the current changing environment of modern technology and cyberspace to “ensure security and security systems are not breached”.

The development comes after several audio recordings from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) featuring candid conversations between key government figures surfaced on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the surfacing of audio leaks of conversations between key government figures a “serious security lapse” and announced the formation of a high-level committee to probe the matter.

“Audio leaks scandal is a serious security lapse and critical matter,” the prime minister had said while addressing a news conference along with other federal cabinet members.

