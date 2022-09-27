PM announces to form high-level committee to probe audio leaks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday termed the surfacing of audio leaks of conversations between key government figures a “serious security lapse” and announced the formation of a high-level committee to probe the matter, ARY News reported.

“Audio leaks scandal is a serious security lapse and critical matter,” the prime minister said while addressing a news conference along with other federal cabinet members.

“I am forming a high-level panel on audio leaks matter… This is a serious matter and raises a big question mark over the security breach,” the PM said, adding that a high-power committee will investigate the matter from all aspects.

“Who will come to meet the prime minister at the PM House now? An inquiry committee will reach the depth of this matter,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that Maryam Nawaz – who is PML-N’s vice president and also his niece – did not ask for any favour from him regarding the import of her son-in-law’s power plant machinery from India.

“Dr. Tauqeer told me that half of the machinery for [Maryam’s son-in-law Raheel] power plant was imported during the PTI tenure,” he said, adding that he didn’t find it appropriate to take the matter to the federal cabinet as machinery had to be imported from India.

Referring to the alleged audios related to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said that several audios were leaked in past but no questions were raised on that.

“Have you heard the conversations about diamonds and jewellery? About the piece of land that was given to them as a gift,” the PM asked media persons.

The prime minister said that the coalition government working tirelessly day and night to improve the economic conditions and had no time for setting the political scores with Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

Responding to a question, the premier categorically said that the general elections would be held on time and ruled out any threats to the coalition government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key members of his party and family had become the centre of attention after several audio recordings from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) surfaced on social media.

