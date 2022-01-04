Another alleged audio of Maryam Nawaz managing media leaked

ISLAMABAD: Another alleged audio of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has surfaced where she could be heard speaking with her close confidante, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, regarding managing a panel of a news program on Geo News.

The audio obtained by ARY NEWS reveals Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rasheed discussing instructions to be given to Geo News for inducting their man in the panel besides also abusing journalists who are not towing their line and were giving independent opinions.

“They have added Hasan Nisar in Report Card and you know he abuses PML-N while Irshad Bhatti has also been added and he also speaks filth against us,” Rasheed said while also highlighting how renowned journalist Mazhar Abbas taunts and makes fun of PML-N.

“Babar Sattar also has an independent opinion,” he could be heard saying in the audio for Sattar, who is now a judge of the IHC.

Moreover, Pervaiz Rasheed could also be heard saying as to why Hafeez Ullah Niazi has been removed from the panel and his column in the newspaper has been stopped. “Those barking against us have been added to the panel,” the PML-N Senator said in a clear reference towards the panelist of the Geo News program.

To this Maryam Nawaz said that she would inquire from the Geo management regarding this saying that it is a biased act against them.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz was also heard directing Pervaiz Rasheed to provide ‘baskets’ to two journalists, which were brought by ‘Abbu’-in apparent reference to Nawaz Sharif- from Azerbaijan.

“One should be given to Nusrat Javed and other to Rana Jawad,” she said.

