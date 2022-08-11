Aug 13 rally: Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore on Friday, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the former premier will meet with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and PTI provincial chapter leaders during his stay in the city.

Imran Khan will chair a meeting of Punjab cabinet session, sources say and added that the PTI chairman will also review preparations regarding party’s upcoming rally scheduled for August 13 at Lahore’s Hockey Stadium.

Also Read: Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant

While addressing the participants of a convention organized on the occasion of world minorities day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said that he will show the nation the road to real independence at August 13 gathering in Lahore.

The former premier said that real justice means that the poor and the rich should be treated equally by the law. No country can progress without justice, it is what separates humans from other animals, he added.

Comments