Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant  

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant during a raid from Islamabad police, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that he strongly condemn fascist illegal abductions in shadows of late night of Ammad Yousaf and now wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant Izhaar.

He shared that wife of Gill’s assistant is now incarcerated in women police station. “I want to ask our legal community are there no fundamental right anymore?”

He lamented that ‘imported’ government of cabal of crooks brought through foreign backed regime change is using fear and terror in media & people to gain acceptance after being routed in Punjab elections.

Read More: SHAHBAZ GILL SENT ON PHYSICAL REMAND FOR TWO DAYS

“But all they are succeeding in doing is further destabilizing country. Only solution is fair & free elections,” Imran Khan said.

Imported govt of cabal of crooks brought thru foreign backed regime change is using fear & terror in media & ppl to gain acceptance after being routed in Punjab elections.But all they are succeeding in doing is further destabilising country. Only solution is fair & free elections — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2022



Moreover, Islamabad police have also confirmed the raid at the house and blamed the occupants of the house for resisting a search from the police.

جہاں کہیں بھی قانونی کاروائی کی ضرورت پڑی پولیس اپنا کام کرے گی۔کیس کا دائرہ کار اسلام آباد کے علاوہ دیگر صوبوں تک بھی پھیلایا جاسکتا ہے۔جو لوگ ثبوت چھپانے یا شواہد مٹانے میں ملوث پائے گئے ان کے خلاف قانونی کارروائی کی جائے گی۔عوام سے گزارش ہے کہ جھوٹی خبروں پر دھیان نہ دیں۔ 2/3 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 11, 2022

Comments