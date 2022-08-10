Shahbaz Gill sent on physical remand for two days

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has been sent on physical remand by a Islamabad court, a day after he was arrested by the local police under sedition charges, ARY NEWS reported.

Gill was presented before the court of judicial magistrate Omar Bashir who reserved his verdict after hearing to a plea from police and his counsel Faysal Chaudhry. He later approved a two-day physical remand.

Shahbaz Gill while speaking to media said that he was not ashamed of anything said during the television program. “My remarks are from a patriot Pakistani and the one loved his armed forces,” he said while rejecting the allegations of inciting anyone.

He clarified that he was talking about the officials in bureaucracy in his remarks.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad.

Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

Talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was taken into custody by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk.

He was dragged out of the vehicle, Fawad Chaudhry said and added they have no information who has arrested his party fellow and charges are yet to be unknown.

