Aurat March: IHC orders organisers to change venue

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked the organisers of Aurat March to change the venue of their event in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Monday.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the petition of Aurat March organisers for not being allowed to hold the event by the Islamabad administration.

The lawyer informed the IHC judge that Aurat March participants will head towards the press club from D Chowk and the organisers were not being allowed due to the arrival of a political party in Islamabad.

The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat apprised the court that the groups of Aurat March had sought permission for holding the event. PPP marchers are going to enter Islamabad at 1:00 pm, he added.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri remarked that the administration granted permission to Pakistan People’s Party. He remarked that the administration has allowed those who are reaching the federal capital to topple the government.

Shafqaat said that permission will be granted by the administration if they change the venue or date of Aurat March.

The judge asked the organisers to hold the event at F9 Park.

Later, the IHC wrapped up the petition after issuing an order to the Islamabad administration and Aurat March organisers to decide on the venue.

