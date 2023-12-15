‘Shaheen Afridi will not replicate past match-winning performances’

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rauf made news with his statements on star pacer Shaheen Afridi amid the criticism of his performance in the ongoing first Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Shaheen Afridi is considered as the backbone of Pakistan’s pace attack but the left-arm bowler has not been giving a match-winning performance as of late.

He returned with disappointing figures of 1-96 in 27 overs in Australia’s first innings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

Abdur Rauf shared his views about Shaheen Afridi’s recent performances in the ARY News show ‘Sports Room’. According to him, the left-arm pacer lost his speed and rhythm because he was not given sufficient time to recover from his knee injury fully.

According to him, the pacer will never replicate his past match-winning performances.

He feared that Shaheen Afridi could re-injure himself if he did not work on the technique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10)

The former cricketer said Pakistan’s bowling attack is not capable of dismissing Australia twice in the match, adding that Shan Masood’s side lacks team chemistry.

He added that a team plays with a specialist when they go up against a formidable home side.

Abdur Rauf added that the team collapses if one good bowler gets injured. Citing Abrar Ahmed’s example, the former cricketer said Pakistan replaced him with Sajid Khan, who is yet to give a decent performance.

