“Don’t compare Shaheen Afridi with anyone”

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez apparently took a jibe at India commentator Ravi Shastri who recently criticized Shaheen Afridi’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shaheen Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan in the fixture against Australia at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with his five-wicket haul. His performance helped the Green Shirts restrict the five-time champions to under 400.

Despite the left-arm pacer’s performance, Babar Azam’s side lost the game by 62 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez shared his views on the star fast-bowler’s performance in the match on a sports channel. He believes that his five-wicket haul was a strong reply to those who are criticizing him.

“Shaheen’s fifer is a statement to those comments, which someone has made sitting somewhere,” he said. “Don’t compare Shaheen [Afridi] to anyone. Shaheen [Afridi] knows how he has to perform. When ball was going all over the park [against Australia], he made an impact and gave Pakistan hope for a victory.”

Judging by Mohammad Hafeez’s remarks, it looked as if it were directed towards Ravi Shastri. The latter, on an India sports channel, had remarked that Shaheen Afridi should not be compared to legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He’s a good bowler, but no need to overhype him. When he’s just good enough, no need to forcefully say he’s an unbelievable bowler,” he said.

Shaheen Afridi increased his wickets tally to nine in the tournament.