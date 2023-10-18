Wasim Akram has an advice for Shaheen Afridi ahead of PAK v AUS

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram gave a piece of advice to pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for improving his form ahead of the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Australia at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

The left-arm pacer has four wickets to his name in the 50-over tournament so far. The Pakistan bagged a wicket each against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

His best performance was against ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts and arch-rivals India when he took 2-36.

Wasim Akram, who was part of the Pakistan time which won its maiden 50-over World Cup in 1992 in Australia, spoke about Shaheen Afridi’s performance in the A-Sports show “The Pavilion”.

Wasim Akram said Shaheen Afridi has been bowling well, adding that he should stick to his guns and not try to do anything extraordinary.

The former cricketer said that the pacer would be back into rhythm when he bowls one good spell and takes wickets with the new ball.

Earlier, Waqar Younis claimed Shaheen Afridi is struggling because his bowling lacks discipline.

“I don’t know if there is a problem with his fitness. The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets. When you do the same thing again and again, like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it,” he said.

Waqar Younis suggested Shaheen Afridi to take a leaf out of India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s book.