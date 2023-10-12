Shaheen Afridi accepts his mistake

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, considered one of the country’s greatest all-rounders – recalled his telephonic conversation with his son-in-law Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Shaheen Afridi’s performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka have not been the best of his career. He has bowled 16 overs, took two wickets and conceded 96 runs in the tournament.

Shahid Afridi revealed that the left-arm pacer, in a telephonic conversation, accepted that he made a mistake by not performing up to expectations on a private channel’s show.

The former cricketer said he personally contacts players and congratulates them for performing well after matches. He went on to say that he also talks with those who did not do well in them.

He said he got in touch with his son-in-law after the match against Sri Lanka and urged him to sit with analysts, watch videos of his previous performances and figure out what is going wrong for him.

Shahid Afridi recalled the left-arm pacer saying that the opposition is scoring runs off his bowling because he is giving them an opportunity to score.

Commenting on the Pakistan team’s bowling performance against Sri Lanka, Shahid Afridi asserted that Pakistan bowlers – considering how highly they are rated – bowled poorly in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

