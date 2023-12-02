Mitchell Starc doubtful for first Pakistan Test

Australia are likely to face a heavy blow as star pacer Mitchell Starc is doubtful for the first Test against Pakistan.

Australia are hosting Pakistan for a three-match Test series. The series will commence on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The second fixture is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26th.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third and final Test on January 3rd.

A report by cricket website Cricket Addictor stated that Mitchell Starc is likely to be ruled out of the Perth Test as he is reportedly nursing and Western Australia quick Lance Morris could be his replacement.

Mitchell Starc is likely to make his return to the side for the second match.

Australia had picked Lance Morris in the Test squad for the series against the West Indies and India but he did not make his debut.

Lance Morris can clock 150 km/h regularly and is thought to be a “like-for-like” replacement for Mitchell Starc. However, he is following a recovery program for stress fractures on his back.