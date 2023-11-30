Ricky Ponting names David Warner’s replacement in Australia’s Test team

Legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting finds batter Cameron Bancroft as the perfect replacement for David Warner when the latter bids farewell to Test cricket in January of next year.

David Warner had announced that he will retire as a Test cricketer after the third and final game of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw are making a strong case for their selection with their selection, but Ricky Ponting thinks Cameron Bancroft will replace David Warner.

It is pertinent to mention that Cameron Bancroft struck four centuries in the Sheffield Shield 2022/23.

Ricky Ponting, on a radio show, said that 31-year-old said Cameron Bancroft’s return to the side as David Warner’s replacement would not surprise him as he is giving solid performances.

“If you look at those three guys, I think it’s quite clear that [Cameron] Bancroft is the one that’s got the runs on the board and I wouldn’t be surprised if they (selectors) go that way,” he said as quoted by the International Cricket Council in its report. “If you wind the clock back about six months it might have been a slightly different order than what it is now. I think they probably had Harris as the one that would come back in a while ago.

“To me now it sort of feels (there is) a bit more of a groundswell behind Cameron Bancroft getting first crack.”

Australia coach Andrew McDonald had recommended a change for accomodating all-rounder Cameron Green can return to the Test team.

Ricky Ponting, on the other hand, feels that Cameron Green should earn his spot by performing well in the Sheffield Shield for Western Australia.

