David Warner celebrates century in ‘Pushpa’ style

Australia batter David Warner continued to express his love for Bollywood as he celebrated his century against Pakistan in ‘Pushpa‘ style during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

David Warner stole the show with his blistering show against Babar Azam’s men in the fixture. He teed off the Pakistan bowlers, especially pacer Haris Rauf, in the round-robin stage fixture.

He took his score into triple figures in the 31st over of the Australia innings with a single off spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s bowling. He pushed the ball towards the long-on region and completed his landmark.

The left-handed batter did his celebratory leap before doing the ‘Pushpa‘ celebration.

Australia, thanks to David Warner and his opening partner Mitchell Marsh’s centuries, set a record target of 368 runs in the fixture. They put on a record opening partnership of 259 runs to propel the side to 367/9 in their 50 overs.

Their previous best was former cricketers Shane Watson and Brad Haddin’s 183-run stand against Canada in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

David Warner, who scored his fourth consecutive century against Pakistan, top scored with 163 off 124 balls with 14 boundaries and nine sixes to his name.

Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, struck 10 fours and nine maximums on his way to 108-ball 121.

The side were cruising and seemed as if 400 were on the cards in the batting-friendly conditions. However, the side’s chances of crossing the mark were dented by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi, the son-in-law of former Pakistan captain, was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his superb figures of 5-54 from 10 overs.