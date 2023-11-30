‘Playing in Australia is not difficult’

Former cricketer Basit Ali surprised social media with his comments on Pakistan’s three-match Test series against hosts Australia.

The bilateral series commences at Perth’s Optus Stadium on December 14. The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts the second fixture on December 26 and the third and final Test is scheduled on January 3.

Pakistan have a disappointing record in the Land Down Under as the side have never won a Test series there. Shan Masood would be eyeing to change history in the upcoming fixtures.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali shared his views about the upcoming series in the ARY News show Sports Room. According to him, playing in Australia is not that difficult as often portrayed in the media.

He said Pakistan players have to play with a fearless and winning approach like India to win.

Basit Ali says the Pakistan team’s top-order bats in the format well, and the Test team has been giving quality performances for the past year.

Basit Ali said Babar Azam will come into bat at number four and should be in a different touch. The former cricketer feels that the right-handed batter would not be under pressure as he is not leading the side

Sharing his thoughts about the pitches, he said Australia tracks – these days – are less bouncy as compared to those in the past. He added that the conditions in Sydney and Melbourne will be similar to those in Asia.

He said Pakistan have a good chance of winning in Melbourne and Sydney.

