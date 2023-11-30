Aaqib Javed names bowler who can help Shaheen Afridi during Australia tour

Former cricketer Aaqib Javed made news by naming a bowling partner who shall join Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi in the attack during the three-match Test series against Australia.

Pakistan will be without the services of star pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the bilateral series.

Naseem Shah has been sidelined from Pakistan due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2023. However, there is drama surrounding the latter’s omission from the squad.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz claimed he and Haris Rauf disagreed about the latter’s workload in the longer format.

“He’s an impact player and we need to utilize him in Test cricket,” he said. “We only demanded him to bowl 10 to 12 overs per day. Also, he bowled recently in one-day cricket. The only issue is our bowlers who can bowl 140+ are unfit right now. So, as a player you need to sacrifice and you have to look play for Pakistan instead of stepping back.”

However, a close source close to Haris Rauf refuted Wahab Riaz’s claims by telling cricket website ESPNCricinfo that the pacer had never confirmed his participation in the first place.

Moreover, he said that the right-arm pacer had informed the chief selector about his intentions of focusing on white ball cricket and maintaining his fitness.

The management selected Hasan Ali and Khurram Shahzad as their replacements.

Aaqib Javed, weighing in on the Pakistan team’s bowling conundrum in the ARY News show Sports Room, said Khurram Shehzad and Shaheen Afridi are the suitable duo to lead the pace attack.

عاقب جاوید کا کہنا ہے، آسٹریلیا میں شاہین شاہ آفریدی کے ساتھ خرم شہزاد سے نئی بال کروانی چاہیے، وہ ایسے فاسٹ بولر ہیں جن کے پاس سوئنگ، رفتار اور ٹیلنٹ موجود ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/M7JBHxL3S0 — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) November 29, 2023

The former cricketer believes Pakistan may face a little difficulty in tackling Australia batters because star pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are not in the team.

Aaqib Javed said there is no one else to help Shaheen Afridi pile pressure on Pat Cummins’ side. He said the left-arm pacer piled pressure by bowling maidens and taking wickets but it was relieved at the other end in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He suggested that Khurram Shehzad could be a good option to bowl with the new ball as he is a talented player with speed and could swing the ball.

