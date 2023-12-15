Simon Katich feels this Pakistan batter is ‘better than Babar’

Former Australia batter Simon Katich made news for his comments about Pakistan batters Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam during the ongoing first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Simon Katich is one of the commentators in the ongoing fixture. The former batter – who scored 5,581 runs from 104 matches for Australia – opened up on Abdullah Shafique’s batting approach in the match.

The Southpaw believes Abdullah Shafique will be a better batter than Babar Azam. He praised him for being aggressive against the spinners.

“What I like about him the most is that he’s aggressive against spin,” he said while commentating. “We have already seen him today hit Nathan Lyon straight over his head, so I like the look of him.”

He added, I think he’s going to be a better player than Babar Azam.”

“He’s a good young player, he’s had a good start to his Test career. What I like about him the most is that he’s aggressive against spin. “I like the look of him. I think he’s going to be a better player than Babar Azam.” – Simon Katich on Abdullah Shafique #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/MbLW0QqtlK — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2023

Pakistan batted for 53 overs in the afternoon to reach 132-2 at stumps on day two. Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 42 as the visitors trail by 355 runs.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq (38 not out) replied with an abundance of caution and added 74 runs at two-an-over to see off the new ball and frustrate the home side.

New captain Shan Masood made an entertaining 30.

